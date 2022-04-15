Topeka, KS (KTMJ) — Anthropologist, author and native Kansan, Lucas Bessire, will join novelist Megha Majumdar for “The Power of Choice,” an event at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library along with the National Book Foundation.



The two authors, one nonfiction and the other fiction, examine how access and power operate in their work from an environmental disaster in the U.S. to a fictionalized nationalist uprising in India.



The event is free and begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 21. It’ll take place at Claire’s Courtyard Amphitheatre at the library. If it rains, it’ll move indoors to the Marvin Auditorium.