Topeka Sizzlers coach gears up for new season

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) – Former KU basketball standout and current semi-pro basketball coach/general manager Calvin Thompson is getting ready for the upcoming season.

Thompson sat down with FOX 43 AM Live anchor Hannah Brandt to give details on how the Topeka Sizzlers are preparing for the next slew of games. The Sizzlers went through the regular season undefeated and didn’t lose until the third round of the playoffs.

Thompson said the roster will have a few openings, so the team is holding open tryouts Sunday, Sept. 22nd and 29th from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club on Southeast 27th Street in Topeka.

For more information about tryouts and the upcoming season, click here or email Coach Thompson at hoopservice@aol.com