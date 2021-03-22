Topeka suicide rates are ‘heartbreaking’

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Just recently, the Topeka Police Department shared there’s been a 140% increase in the total number of suicides in Topeka during the first quarter of 2021 compared to this time last year. The rise in suicides is a trend concerning many people.



Sarah Mitchell is a board member for the Greater Kansas Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.



“That number is alarming,” Mitchell said. “We knew it would go up, but to see that number already in 2021 is just heartbreaking.”





According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, in Kansas in 2020, suicide was the 2nd leading cause of death for people ages 10-44 — and the 9th leading cause of death overall.



Mitchell said one of the most important things people can do to help prevent suicides is to talk about it and help make it less taboo.



“It’s OK to not be OK. It’s OK to say, hey, I’m struggling right now,” Mitchell said. “To see your friends and say, are you OK? The talking piece is really important to make strides with prevention.”



Planning is underway for the 6th annual ‘Out of the Darkness Walk.’ The event will be October 23 at Garfield Park in Topeka. The event is free, but it’s also an opportunity to help support the local chapter.



Mitchell said everybody who attends the event has been touched in some way, whether by losing a loved one to suicide, having their own personal struggle or by simply being moved to support the cause because it’s heartbreaking.



“We really provide a day of hope and healing,” Mitchell said.