The Topeka Symphony Orchestra is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.



Topeka, KS (KTMJ) — The Topeka Symphony Orchestra is taking to the stage at White Concert Hall on Saturday, April 9 for its final Masterworks concert of the season, “Dance Around, Around.”



Kyle Wiley Pickett, the music director, and conductor, said he’s been excited all year long for this concert and that it will be “spectacular.” The concert includes special performances by the Young Artist Competition winners. Usually, there’s only one winner but Pickett said the competition was so great this year, they decided to do something rather unusual and select three winners. Those winners include a violinist, a pianist, and a singer.



The final concert of the season will be Saturday, May 14. Visit Topekasymphony.org for more information or to buy tickets.