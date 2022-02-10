Topeka Symphony Orchestra is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.



TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — Topeka Symphony Orchestra’s next concert is bringing a love story in ballet form to White Concert Hall on Saturday, Feb. 12 — just ahead of Valentine’s Day. The concert will feature Ravel’s Daphnis and Chloe, and the concert will present composer Amy Beach’s Bal Masque for the first time in Topeka.



Raffaele Cipriano, the assistant conductor, talked to FOX 43 AM Live’s Erin La Row about the upcoming concert and covid precautions in place. Tickets can be purchased online and include an option for live stream.