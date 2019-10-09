Topeka Zoo prepares for a “spooktacular” Zoo Boos & Brews

Megan Phelps-Roper is a former member of the Westboro Baptist Church. She left the church in November 2012. She is the daughter of Shirley Phelps-Roper and the granddaughter of Fred Phelps. Following her exit from the Westboro Baptist Church, she now lobbies to overcome divisions and hatred between religious and political divides. She returned to Topeka on Tuesday to talk about her new book, Unfollow, a memoir of loving and leaving the Westboro Baptist Church. Eric McHenry, Washburn University Professor of English was the moderator for the evening. The evening event was held in the Memorial Union on the Washburn University Campus.