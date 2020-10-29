Two nights left to experience Topeka’s haunting 2020 Fear Zone

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Looking for a frightening good time this Halloween?

You have just two nights left to experience the outdoor haunted attraction Fear Zone, located at 3909 S.W. Burlingame Road in Topeka.

Kelly Heston, co-owner, and Nibbles the Clown stopped by the FOX 43 remote studio to talk about the final nights and why Nibbles wants to see you out on the trail.



Fear Zone has been running Friday and Saturday nights in October, with Halloween being the final night to experience the fright. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here.