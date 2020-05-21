Understanding emotional dysregulation, mental health concerns in light of pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — In light of May being Mental Health Awareness Month, Dr. Laura Sidlinger with Valeo Behavioral Health, talked to FOX 43’s Erin La Row about emotional dysregulation. Sidlinger said most of us have passed through the honeymoon phase of coronavirus restrictions and may be feeling stir crazy.

She said some behavior changes to watch for that could be a sign of dysregulation include:

Strained interpersonal relationships

Sudden outbursts of anger, and may include property damage

Exaggerated crying episodes

Accusatory statements

Extensive grudge-holding

Severe conflict avoidance

Wild mood swings

Impulsive or risky behavior

Threats of suicide

Substance abuse

Sidlinger said chronic dysregulation can be associated with many conditions, such as early childhood trauma, brain injury, chronic maltreatment, ADHD, reactive attachment disorder, autism, bipolar disorder, personality disorders, eating disorders and complex PTSD. Medication, therapy and grounding experiences such as meditation may be helpful options.

Valeo Behavioral has mental health clinicians available 24/7 through its 785-234-3300 hotline or at its 400 Oakley Crisis & Intake location. To establish care with Valeo call (785)233-1730 and ask to speak with Intake Services. Find more information at ValeoTopeka.org.