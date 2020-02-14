Unique treatment saves former Topeka Police officer’s dog

LONGMONT, Colo. (KSNT) – A former Topeka Police Officer’s dog has a new leash on life. And that’s rubbing off on the former K9 officer too.

Officer Julie Hoffman has always gone the extra mile for her partners and in this case, hundreds of miles for Xena.

She would’ve been the former TPD officer’s crime-fighting partner, if not for the sarcoma cancer that hit the 8-year-old Malinois.

“She was going to be a detective dog, narcotics,” Officer Hoffman said. “Kinda out of the picture now.”

Xena received electrochemotherapy at a veterinary specialist in Longmont, Colorado.

She’s the daughter of Hoffman’s former partner, Joker, and granddaughter of her partner before that, Chief. Hoffman said the specialized treatment is only offered at three places in the country.

The prognosis for Xena is good, although Hoffman said Xena has probably missed her window to join the force.

“She’s had three types of cancer,” Hoffman said. “She’s ready to play and be a dog.”

So for now, Xena will just have to settle for being family.