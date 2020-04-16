United Way, local nonprofits face financial, volunteer challenges during coronavirus pandemic

Jessica Lehnherr, president & CEO of the United Way of Greater Topeka, said many nonprofits, including the United Way, are trying to adapt to fundraising challenges as businesses are closed and many people are facing job reductions and loss.



At the same time, many of those nonprofits are experiencing a change in volunteer needs. Lehnherr says some of their most loyal volunteers are in a demographic that’s at higher risk for severe illness. Additionally, many agencies are distributing food in different ways and that has increased a need for volunteers.

For those looking for ways to help, volunteer opportunities are posted here. There’s also a link for COVID-19 Local Volunteer Response and COVID-19 Warm Line: Shawnee County Community Care Line.

Lehnherr encourages people to call 211 with questions about accessing resources, what’s available in the community, or even COVID-19 questions. This line is answered 24/7 and has both English and Spanish speaking individuals available.