TOPEKA (FOX 43 AM LIVE)- Angel Romero with the United Way of Kaw Valley joined the Fox 43 AM Live team to recap United Way’s annual campaign for 2022-2023.

Romero reported they raised nearly $2.6 million to invest back into the families of Shawnee, Jackson, Jefferson and Douglas counties.

To hear about what they’re looking forward to in the future, listen to the full interview with Romero above.