USD 475 creating five-year plan, looking for public input

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Geary County Schools USD 475 is creating a five-year plan and looking for public input. The district has created a short survey for parents, staff, and community members.

The survey consists of eight questions. It focuses on how the district is doing and how it can improve.

Superintendent Dr. Reginald Eggleston said the district sent the survey to parents and staff. However, he said community members are also an important piece of the puzzle.

“I like to use the symbol or the idea of a dynamic trio,” Eggleston said. “Where you have the school, the parents and the community all working together supporting our young people. I believe that when all three are working together we can meet the academic and social-emotional needs of our students.”

Eggleston said one thing the district is focusing on in the near future is the graduation rate. Last year, the district had a graduation rate of 86.1 percent. He said they would like to raise that to 90 percent in the next few years.

“We know that the graduation rate doesn’t start at high school,” Eggleston said. “It’s actually Pre-K to 12 effort and I say that because every year we should ensure that students are being promoted to the next grade at or above grade level.”

The survey also asks about facilities. The district is looking to open the new Junction City High School this fall. Now, they want to know about what other facilities the district should look to improve next.

Eggleston said they hope to have all the survey results collected by Friday. The survey is published in both English and Spanish.