Valeo doctor says talking about suicide increases likelihood someone will get help

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and Dr. Laura Sidlinger with Valeo Behavioral Health Care says the number one thing she wants everyone to know is suicide is preventable, although it often takes professional help. Sidlinger recently talked to FOX 43’s Erin La Row about warning signs and how you can help someone who may be considering suicide. She says it’s critical to ask that person: are you thinking about hurting yourself or committing suicide?



“Asking does not increase the likelihood someone will commit suicide,” Sidlinger said. “It actually increases the likelihood they can get help.”



Sidlinger says some warning signs include: talking about death more, giving away personal property, increased anxiety and agitation, bigger mood swings, feeling isolated and distancing from others. She says talking about suicide is important because in Kansas the number of completed suicides has increased by 45 percent over the last 20 years.



Sidlinger tells clients: “You have a 100 percent survival rate so far and I know we can get through this, too.”



If you are experiencing any of the warning signs or know someone who is, please get help right away. Valeo’s 24-hour crisis line is (785) 234-3300 or you can go to Valeo’s Crisis Center at 400 S.W. Oakley Ave. in Topeka.

