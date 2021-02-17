Valeo offers free workshop to help first responders, healthcare workers with resiliency during pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Valeo Behavioral Health is sponsoring a free workshop called “Resiliency in Response to Covid-19” for first responders and healthcare workers.

The workshop is divided into nine separate live webinars at 4 p.m. on multiple days throughout March. The first webinar is March 2.





Former Topeka Police Chief, Bill Cochran, is one of many panelists taking part in the workshop.

He stopped by FOX 43 AM Live to talk about resiliency and what participants can expect from the presentations.



To see the workshop topics or to register, go to kemsa.org/resiliency-covid-19.