The Kansas Volunteer Commission is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.
Kay Emerson, AmeriCorps Kansas director, talked to FOX 43’s Becky Taylor about AmeriCorps Kansas, a program of the Kansas Volunteer Commission, that engages Kansans to meet some of the critical needs of our communities in areas such as education, environmental stewardship, healthy futures and economic opportunity.
Emerson says AmeriCorps Kansas is a little like the Peace Corps, but members serve in Kansas rather than abroad. Volunteers must be at least 18 and meet other requirements, and most importantly want to make meaningful change in Kansas communities.
Anyone interested in learning more about the program or how to get involved should visit Kanserve.org and click on the AmeriCorps tab.
Volunteers make positive impact in Kansas communities through AmeriCorps Kansas
The Kansas Volunteer Commission is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.