Volunteers make positive impact in Kansas communities through AmeriCorps Kansas

NuSound Hearing & Tinnitus Center is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — NuSound Hearing & Tinnitus Center is a family-owned business that prides itself of treating patients like they're part of their family. People are invited to visit an upcoming open house to meet the team and check out the services they provide across northeast Kansas. Belinda Gonzales, owner, tells FOX 43's Erin La Row the open houses will include free ear health checks, hearing screenings, hearing aid cleanings and more.

Open houses will be from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Friday, July 17 in Topeka, Monday, July 20 in Holton and Tuesday, July 28 in Wamego. You can find center locations on their website.