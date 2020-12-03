Wamego bake shop featuring holiday-flavored hot cocoa bombs

This December, FOX 43 AM Live is featuring local small businesses with fun and unique gift ideas. If you have a business you’d like to have featured, email erin.larow@ksnt.com.



TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — What’s better on a cold December day than a warm mug of hot chocolate?

Perhaps a hot chocolate bomb exploding with flavor!

Amanda’s Cookie Colony in Wamego offers cookie sets, decorate-your-own cookie kits and a variety of hot cocoa bombs — perfect for that special someone with a sweet tooth.



Amanda Bullock started her bake shop earlier this year and said the hot cocoa bombs have been a hit.

The most popular flavors include classic and peppermint, closely followed by unicorn. Unicorn is white chocolate strawberry with a rainbow marshmallow inside.



FOX 43’s Becky Taylor and Erin La Row got to sample some from the 12 Days of Hot Cocoa Bombs collection and were not disappointed!

Simply get some warm milk, pour over the hot cocoa bomb and let the magic happen.





