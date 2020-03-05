Western Governors University is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) – Western Governors University is changing the course of higher education for working adults in Kansas by providing online degree opportunities in education, IT, business and health professions. Students can start their program at the first of any month instead of waiting until the next semester. WGU also offers a competency-based approach to coursework that measures learning instead of time spent in the classroom. Students move through courses at their own pace. And with the cost of higher education on the rise, WGU offers a flat-rate tuition of $3,500 per six-month term.

