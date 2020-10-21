What’s Cooking? – Kinsley Kansas’ Famous Goulash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Topeka’s Hy-Vee culinary support specialist Mikki joined FOX43 at 4 Wednesday to show off Kinsley Kansas’ Famous Goulash.
Ingredients:
- Cooked elbow macaroni
- 80/20 ground beef
- 1 chopped onion
- 1 tablespoon of minced garlic
- 1 tablespoon of soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon of worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablespoon of tomato paste
- 1-2 cans of tomatoes
- Spinach – optional
- Parmesan cheese – optional
Until Oct. 31, Hy-Vee in Topeka is offering 80/20 ground beef for only 99 cents when you spend $50 or more on groceries. This offer stands until you reach $200.