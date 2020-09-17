Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Kansas
National
Capitol Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Entertainment
Cute Kid
Education 21st Century
Health Check
Jefferson Awards
Someone You Should Know
Destination Kansas
Our News Team
Top Stories
10 people from Chiefs home opener quarantine after fan tests positive for coronavirus
Top Stories
Eisenhower Memorial to be dedicated in Washington D.C. Thursday night
Video
Beautiful weather for the end of the week
Video
The Greater Topeka Partnership needs people to fill out momentum 2022 survey
Video
College basketball to return in late November
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings and Delays
Current Alerts
Weather App
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Big 12 Football
Washburn Ichabods
Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Chiefs
The Big Game
Olympics 2021
Top Stories
Proposal would reduce FCS playoff field from 24 to 16 teams
Top Stories
10 people from Chiefs home opener quarantine after fan tests positive for coronavirus
Group appeals US judge’s Idaho transgender sports ban ruling
The Latest: No fans for Titans’ home opener against Jaguars
New Japanese PM gets word out: He supports Tokyo Olympics
Community
Contests
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Kansas Lottery
Visit NOTO
Visit Downtown Topeka
Adopt-A-Pet
Pet Lost and Found
Daily Pledge Of Allegiance
Clear The Shelters
Hispanic Heritage Month
Watch
Live Stream
Newsfeed Now
Video Center
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43 News
FOX 43 at 4 What’s Cooking?
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 News Financial Insights
FOX 43 News Cute Pets
FOX 43 News Pet Advice
FOX 43 News Zoo and You
Top Stories
10 people from Chiefs home opener quarantine after fan tests positive for coronavirus
Top Stories
What’s Cooking? – Chicken Pot Pie.
Video
Top Stories
‘Vile incident’: Video shows veteran robbed while dying of heart attack on Virginia bus
Video
Eisenhower Memorial to be dedicated in Washington D.C. Thursday night
Video
Beautiful weather for the end of the week
Video
YWCA’s Women of Excellence recognizes women who give back to their communities
Video
Share It!
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
DVD Request
Mobile Apps
Email Updates
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Page 2
Advice
Comics
Daily Horoscope
Food
Riddle Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
What's Cooking?
What’s Cooking? – Chicken Pot Pie.
Video
Trending Stories
Wamego Wastewater Operator could face up to 3 years in federal prison
The latest coronavirus numbers in Kansas
Topeka man charged after stand-off with police
Weather
K-State Football records one new case following home opener