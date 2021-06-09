What’s Cooking? – Blackberry, Brie, and Bacon Grilled Cheese

TOPEKA, (KSNT) --- Soldiers and veterans honored fallen service members at the opening of a new war memorial at the Kansas National Guard Museum on Wednesday.

The traveling exhibit, called "Remember Our Fallen," pays tribute to those who died while serving America, and commemorates the 20-year anniversary of 9/11. A "Gold Star Family Wreath" was presented for the families who lost their loved ones, along with 34 towers decorated with portraits of those who died since the global war on terror.