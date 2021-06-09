What’s Cooking? – Blackberry, Brie, and Bacon Grilled Cheese

TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Mikki Burcher from Hy-Vee demonstrated on FOX 43 at 4 Wednesday a twist on an American stable dish.
Here’s how you can make this Blackberry, Brie, and Bacon Grilled Cheese at home:
Ingredients (Serves 2) :
- 4 slices of Hy-Vee Ancient Grains bread
- 2 tbsp. blackberry jam OR chipotle blackberry jam, jarred or prepared from this recipe
- 8 slices thick-cut bacon, cooked
- 1 pkg. brie cheese, sliced (rind is edible, but remove if desired)
- 1 container fresh blackberries, cut in half if berries are large
- 2 tbsp. unsalted butter
- Optional: additional blackberry jam for dipping
Instructions:
- Spread butter onto one side of each slice of bread, and blackberry jam onto the dry side of each slice of bread.
- Preheat skillet over high heat until a sprinkle of water dances across the surface of the skillet.
- Take two slices of bread and build your sandwich bottoms. Place sliced brie cheese on top of blackberry jam, then bacon slices.
- OPTIONAL: Heat blackberries in hot skillet for 1-2 minutes, until warmed through and just beginning to burst/break down into a syrup. Remove from heat.
- Place sandwiches butter side down in skilled and immediately turn heat down to medium low. Let sandwiches cook in skillet until the bottom is crusty and golden brown, 2-3 minutes.
- Once brown, place blueberries on top of bacon and cheese and push down. Top with remaining bread slices, butter side out. Flip sandwiches so uncooked side is on the bottom and can crispy.
- Cover skillet for 2-3 minutes to trap the heat and melt the cheese while bottom of sandwiches toast.
- Once both sides are crispy and brown and cheese is melted, remove from skillet.
- Cut sandwiches in half and serve immediately with more blackberry jam for dipping, if desired.