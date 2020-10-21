What’s Cooking? – Kinsley, Kansas’ Famous Goulash

by: Andrew Lind

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Topeka Hy-Vee’s culinary support specialist Mikki joined FOX43 at 4 Wednesday to show off a famous goulash from Kinsley, Kan.

Ingredients:

  • Cooked elbow macaroni
  • 80/20 ground beef
  • 1 chopped onion
  • 1 tablespoon of minced garlic
  • 1 tablespoon of soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon of worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tablespoon of tomato paste
  • 1-2 cans of tomatoes
  • Spinach – optional
  • Parmesan cheese – optional

Until Oct. 31, Hy-Vee in Topeka is offering 80/20 ground beef for only 99 cents when you spend $50 or more on groceries. This offer stands until you reach $200.

