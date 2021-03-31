What’s Cooking? – Locally-raised Prairie Band Pottawatomie beef

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) – Executive Chef Brenon Kincade of Three Fires Steakhouse at Prairie Band Casino & Resort joined Fox 43 at 4 Wednesday to share what’s coming up on their new menu. That includes three different cuts of locally-raised Prairie Band Pottawatomie beef.

One of the star dishes is a 32-ounce hand-cut, locally-raised Prairie Band Pottawatomie beef served with their house demi sauce.

Kincade said these steaks go on special here at the steakhouse starting at the end of March and run through until they are out.