What’s Cooking? – Mediterranean Potato Salad

TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Mikki Burcher from Hy-Vee demonstrated on FOX 43 at 4 Wednesday a new twist on a classic summer favorite.

Her Mediterranean Potato Salad replaces the mayo-based dressing and eggs with a convenient bottled vinaigrette, freshly chopped vegetables, and olives. Burcher was inspired by this recipe from Hy-Vee.

Here’s how to make the same salad at home:

Mediterranean Potato Salad – modified from Hy-Vee’s recipe.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 lbs. golden potatoes, quartered

1/2 cup Greek vinaigrette

3 c. thinly sliced spinach

1 c. diced yellow bell pepper

1 c. thinly sliced red onion

1/2 c. crumbled feta cheese

2-4 tbsp. sliced Kalamata olives, drained

2-4 tbsp. chopped sundried tomatoes, drained

1-2 tbsp. capers, drained