What’s Cooking? – Mediterranean Potato Salad

by: David Haag

TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Mikki Burcher from Hy-Vee demonstrated on FOX 43 at 4 Wednesday a new twist on a classic summer favorite.

Her Mediterranean Potato Salad replaces the mayo-based dressing and eggs with a convenient bottled vinaigrette, freshly chopped vegetables, and olives. Burcher was inspired by this recipe from Hy-Vee.

Here’s how to make the same salad at home:

Mediterranean Potato Salad – modified from Hy-Vee’s recipe.

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 lbs. golden potatoes, quartered
  • 1/2 cup Greek vinaigrette
  • 3 c. thinly sliced spinach
  • 1 c. diced yellow bell pepper
  • 1 c. thinly sliced red onion
  • 1/2 c. crumbled feta cheese
  • 2-4 tbsp. sliced Kalamata olives, drained
  • 2-4 tbsp. chopped sundried tomatoes, drained
  • 1-2 tbsp. capers, drained

Cook quartered potatoes until easily pierced with a knife or fork. You may boil, microwave, or cook in a pressure cooker at high pressure for 4-6 minutes, quick-releasing the pressure as soon as timer goes off. Do not overcook. While potatoes are still warm, mix a small amount of vinaigrette (approximately 2 tbsp.) with warm potatoes. This will allow the potatoes to soak up the flavor and create a creamy consistency. Let cool for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, add all remaining ingredients and remaining vinaigrette. Mix well. If the potato salad seems too dry, add a bit more vinaigrette until desired consistency is reached. Enjoy hot or cold. Serves 4-6.

