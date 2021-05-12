What’s Cooking? – Mediterranean Potato Salad

TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Mikki Burcher from Hy-Vee demonstrated on FOX 43 at 4 Wednesday a new twist on a classic summer favorite.
Her Mediterranean Potato Salad replaces the mayo-based dressing and eggs with a convenient bottled vinaigrette, freshly chopped vegetables, and olives. Burcher was inspired by this recipe from Hy-Vee.
Here’s how to make the same salad at home:
Mediterranean Potato Salad – modified from Hy-Vee’s recipe.
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 lbs. golden potatoes, quartered
- 1/2 cup Greek vinaigrette
- 3 c. thinly sliced spinach
- 1 c. diced yellow bell pepper
- 1 c. thinly sliced red onion
- 1/2 c. crumbled feta cheese
- 2-4 tbsp. sliced Kalamata olives, drained
- 2-4 tbsp. chopped sundried tomatoes, drained
- 1-2 tbsp. capers, drained
Cook quartered potatoes until easily pierced with a knife or fork. You may boil, microwave, or cook in a pressure cooker at high pressure for 4-6 minutes, quick-releasing the pressure as soon as timer goes off. Do not overcook. While potatoes are still warm, mix a small amount of vinaigrette (approximately 2 tbsp.) with warm potatoes. This will allow the potatoes to soak up the flavor and create a creamy consistency. Let cool for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, add all remaining ingredients and remaining vinaigrette. Mix well. If the potato salad seems too dry, add a bit more vinaigrette until desired consistency is reached. Enjoy hot or cold. Serves 4-6.