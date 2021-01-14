What’s Cooking? – Overnight Oats

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) – Hy-Vee Dietitian Kristi Sanders visited FOX 43 At 4 to show off “Healthy Habits,” as well as a recipe for overnight oats.

OVERNIGHT OATS BASE RECIPE

Serves 1.

Ingredients:

½ cup dry oats

½ cup Fairlife 1% milk

½ scoop Hy-Vee vanilla protein powder

½ Tbsp chia seeds

Directions:

1. Add oats to your container of choice then pour in milk and add protein powder and chia seeds. Stir to combine.

2. Mix in or top with desired flavor variations below.

3. Place in fridge and enjoy the next morning or make several to enjoy all week long!

ALMOND BUTTER & JELLY

1 Tbsp almond butter

1 Tbsp no added sugar jam

GERMAN CHOCOLATE CAKE

1 Tbsp unsweetened shredded coconut

1 Tbsp chopped pecans

1 Tbsp chocolate chips

BERRY CHEESECAKE