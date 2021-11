TOPEKA (KSNT) -- A Topeka family is grieving after losing a loved one in a car crash on November 7. 28-year-old Chase Barfoot was driving his pickup truck westbound along 61st Street when he struck multiple objects on the side of the road.

"It's a big truck and it's just a pile of scrap metal. There's not one piece that is good," Jason Barfoot, his father, said.