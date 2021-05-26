What’s Cooking? – Seared Sea Scallops with Charred Corn Risotto

TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Executive Chef Brenon Kincade of Three Fires Steakhouse at Prairie Band Casino & Resort joined FOX 43 at 4 Wednesday to walk through one of their new items that’ll be on the menu coming up in June.

The star of the dish is the U-10 scallops are seasoned with salt and pepper seared in a hot pan of extra virgin olive oil until they have a golden-brown crust. The risotto gets cooked in white wine, then Kincade will add mascarpone cheese to give the risotto a nice creamy texture and parmesan cheese to bring that salt to the risotto. The charred corn that was charred on the cob sliced off the cob and prepared in brown butter gets folded into the risotto.

To finish off the dish after being plated, Kincade adds some microgreens with a charred lemon gastrique.

There have been dishes in the past similar to this but with summer right around the corner, Kincade wanted to add a summer touch to the dish.

If you have any interest in culinary, Kincade recommends you put in a job application. No job experience is required and they will love to teach you how to make their dishes at Prairie Band Casino & Resort.