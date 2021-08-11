What’s Cooking? – Sheet pan seafood boil

TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Mikki Burcher from Hy-Vee demonstrated on FOX 43 at 4 Wednesday how to cook a simple and quick dish that is packed with flavor.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 lbs. red and/or yellow baby potatoes, quartered
- 3 ear(s) Hy-Vee Short Cuts sweet corn
- 1 (1-lbs.) pkg. Hy-Vee Fish Market frozen raw EZ Peel & deveined shrimp, 26-to-30-ct., thawed
- 1 lbs. fresh tilapia fillets, cut into large pieces
- 6 oz. fully cooked smoked andouille sausage, bias-sliced 1/4-to-1/2-inch thick
- ½ c. Hy-Vee unsalted butter, melted
- 4 tsp. Creole seasoning
- 1 tbsp. Louisiana hot sauce
- ½ tsp. Hy-Vee garlic powder
- Italian parsley, chopped, for garnish
- Lemon wedges, for serving
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Spread butter onto one side of each slice of bread, and blackberry jam onto the dry side of each slice of bread.
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Line a large rimmed baking pan with parchment paper; set aside.
- Place potatoes in microwave-safe bowl; microwave on HIGH for 5-8 minutes or just until fork tender.
- Place corn in another microwave-safe bowl; microwave on HIGH 3 minutes. Cut ears crosswise into 1-1/2-inch pieces.
- Peel shrimp, leaving tails on. Pat shrimp and tilapia dry with paper towels.
- Arrange tilapia, shrimp, potatoes, corn, and sausage on prepared pan.
- Combine butter, Creole seasoning, hot sauce, and garlic powder; brush on seafood mixture in pan. Cover with foil.
- Bake 15 minutes or until shrimp are opaque and fish flakes easily when tested with a fork (145 degrees).
- Serve with lemon wedges.
For more cooking videos and recipes, click here to find them on Hy-Vee.com For nutrition facts and other information about the dish, click here.