What’s Cooking? – Sheet pan seafood boil

TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Mikki Burcher from Hy-Vee demonstrated on FOX 43 at 4 Wednesday how to cook a simple and quick dish that is packed with flavor.

INGREDIENTS:

1 lbs. red and/or yellow baby potatoes, quartered

3 ear(s) Hy-Vee Short Cuts sweet corn

1 (1-lbs.) pkg. Hy-Vee Fish Market frozen raw EZ Peel & deveined shrimp, 26-to-30-ct., thawed

1 lbs. fresh tilapia fillets, cut into large pieces

6 oz. fully cooked smoked andouille sausage, bias-sliced 1/4-to-1/2-inch thick

½ c. Hy-Vee unsalted butter, melted

4 tsp. Creole seasoning

1 tbsp. Louisiana hot sauce

½ tsp. Hy-Vee garlic powder

Italian parsley, chopped, for garnish

Lemon wedges, for serving

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Line a large rimmed baking pan with parchment paper; set aside. Place potatoes in microwave-safe bowl; microwave on HIGH for 5-8 minutes or just until fork tender. Place corn in another microwave-safe bowl; microwave on HIGH 3 minutes. Cut ears crosswise into 1-1/2-inch pieces. Peel shrimp, leaving tails on. Pat shrimp and tilapia dry with paper towels. Arrange tilapia, shrimp, potatoes, corn, and sausage on prepared pan. Combine butter, Creole seasoning, hot sauce, and garlic powder; brush on seafood mixture in pan. Cover with foil. Bake 15 minutes or until shrimp are opaque and fish flakes easily when tested with a fork (145 degrees). Serve with lemon wedges.

