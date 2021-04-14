What’s Cooking? Tilapia fish taco

What's Cooking?

by: David Haag

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) – Topeka Hy-Vee Seafood Manager Ken Sanford demonstrated on the FOX 43 at 4 show Wednesday on a different style of taco you might have never heard of. 

Sanford showed a recipe that puts a spin on your ordinary taco night by introducing you to how to make the perfect tilapia fish taco. 

You can find this recipe on Hy-Vee.com or in the Seasons Magazine this April. 

First you want to cut up your fresh tilapia in 1-inch by 1-inch squares that breaded with your binding agent until it’s nice and coated. Then you’ll fry/air fry the tilapia at 350 degrees for approximately 5 minutes. Once that is done, you will flip the fish and cook for another 5 minutes at the same temperature.

Sanford topped his tacos with red onions, mangos and a special lettuce mixture that includes lettuce and some zesty ranch sauce.

