What’s Cooking? Tilapia fish taco

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) – Topeka Hy-Vee Seafood Manager Ken Sanford demonstrated on the FOX 43 at 4 show Wednesday on a different style of taco you might have never heard of.

Sanford showed a recipe that puts a spin on your ordinary taco night by introducing you to how to make the perfect tilapia fish taco.

You can find this recipe on Hy-Vee.com or in the Seasons Magazine this April.

First you want to cut up your fresh tilapia in 1-inch by 1-inch squares that breaded with your binding agent until it’s nice and coated. Then you’ll fry/air fry the tilapia at 350 degrees for approximately 5 minutes. Once that is done, you will flip the fish and cook for another 5 minutes at the same temperature.

Sanford topped his tacos with red onions, mangos and a special lettuce mixture that includes lettuce and some zesty ranch sauce.