What’s Cooking? – Wagyu Filet Eggs Benedict

MAYETTA (KTMJ) – Executive Chef Brenon Kincade of Three Fires Steakhouse at Prairie Band Casino & Resort joined FOX 43 at 4 Wednesday to share the restaurant’s upcoming brunch.

The featured dish includes a wagyu tenderloin seasoned with salt and pepper resting on top of two toasted English muffins. Two poached eggs are placed on top of the wagyu tenderloins with a rich hollandaise sauce. Some local microgreens are placed on top to finish off the dish.

The resort’s upcoming Mother’s Day brunch on May 9 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. is a 4-course meal that costs $45 per guest. Other dish selections include handcrafted omelets and fresh salads.

Desserts like crème brûlée and flourless chocolate espresso cake are on the menu. Each guest that dines in will get a complimentary box of macarons that is prepared by Prairie Band Bakery .