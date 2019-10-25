Wild horses, burros available for adoption in Lawrence October 25-26

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A man is dead after being hit by a car just outside of Topeka Friday morning.

The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened just after 4:00 a.m. Deputies say the man was walking westbound in the middle of the road when he was struck by a vehicle driving in the same direction. There is no suspicious activity believed to be involved in this accident and there were no signs of impairment of the driver of the vehicle. The accident is still under investigation.