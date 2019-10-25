The Bureau of Land Management is holding a wild horse and burro event October 25-26 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. The animals are available for adoption and the Bureau of Land Management is offering qualified adopters up to $1,000 to adopt an untrained animal. Since 1973, the BLM has placed more than 235,000 of these animals in approved homes across the country.
The two-day event, featuring 65 wild horses and burros, begins at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25. Adoptions will be held from noon-6 p.m. on Friday, and from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday.
Wild horses, burros available for adoption in Lawrence October 25-26
