Women US Supreme Court Justices to be focus of 2019 Sunflower Music Festival

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka will benefit from a grant being given to Washburn University’s Sunflower Music Festival.

The National Endowment for the Arts in Washington funds 1,100 projects across the nation, totaling $27M.

A grant in the amount of $40,000 was received by the Sunflower Music Festival.

The 2021 festival will feature a twenty-minute chamber orchestra composition with narration by American composer, Libby Larsen.

The composition will use the words of the four women US Supreme Court Justices, Sandra Day O’Conner, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan. The piece is entitled, “The Supreme Four”.

It will premiere in White Concert Hall on the Washburn University campus on June 26, 2021.

“As the country and the arts sector begin to imagine returning to a post-pandemic world, the National Endowment for the Arts is proud to announce funding that will help arts organizations such as Sunflower Music Festival re engage fully with partners and audiences, although the arts have sustained many during the pandemic, the chance to gather with one another and share arts experiences is its own necessity and pleasure.” NEA Acting Chairman Ann Eilers

The Sunflower Music Festival begins on Friday, June 18th and runs nightly through June 26th.

As part of the 2021 Sunflower Music Festival, art works by women during the Suffrage era will be featured in the Mulvane Museum of Art.

On June 26th at 6:30pm, a distinguished panel will discuss Women’s Rights.