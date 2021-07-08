TOPEKA (KTMJ) — Colby Sharples-Terry with Kansas Tourism stopped by the FOX 43 studio to share ideas for fun places to visit this summer — perfect for a quick Kansas getaway. From ziplining to museums, there’s something for everyone! Featured in this interview: family adventures at Wildwood Adventure Park, Manhattan, and Zip KC, Bonner Springs; unique museums including the Eisenhower Presidential Museum, Abilene, and Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes, Fort Scott; and bison encounters at Maxwell Wildlife Refuge in Canton.
Learn more about these featured destinations or plan your next getaway at TravelKS.com.
Your next summer adventure awaits in Kansas
