ZOO AND YOU: Christmas trees get new life at Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Instead of throwing your old Christmas tree away, the Topeka Zoo asks that you donate your tree to the animals. The Topeka Zoo is accepting Christmas tree donations through January 8.

“They roll with them. They play with them. They drag them all over their exhibits. They hide under them. They hide behind them. They play tug of war with them. They have all kinds of great time with them,” said Dennis Dinwiddie, education and conservation director at the Topeka Zoo.

Dinwiddie says the trees need to be live trees, no artificial trees. He also says they need to be completely bare. Things like ornaments, tinsel or hooks can be choking hazards for the animals. They would also like you to not put the tree in a bag.

Tree donations will be accepted on the south side of the Topeka Zoo.