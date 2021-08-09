Topeka Zoo wrapping trees in lights for second annual Zoo Lights

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Christmas is still more than four months away, but volunteers at the Topeka Zoo are already preparing for a popular holiday event. Volunteers are wrapping trees in lights for the second annual Zoo Lights event.

It takes three and a half months to wrap all the lights necessary to bring the popular event to life. Director of Administration and Creative Jared Bednar said this year is going to be bigger than ever.

“This is an event that just blew up for us last year,” Bednar said. “We saw over 65,000 people come to our first inaugural Zoo Lights and so for year two we’re going bigger than we did in year one.”

Bednar said they are expanding Zoo Lights this year to include Camp Cowabunga and the Kay McFarland Japanese Garden.

The Topeka Zoo is looking for volunteers and sponsors to help with this year’s event. Please contact help@topekazoo.org for more information.