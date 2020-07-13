ZOO AND YOU: Bamboo sharks swimming up to lucky zoo visitors

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo is giving people a chance to get up close with an apex predator. The “Saving Sharks” exhibit at the Topeka Zoo is home to six bamboo sharks.

The bamboo shark is only a fraction of the size of some of their shark relatives. The exhibit lets visitors touch the sharks, which regularly swim close to the edge of the tank.

Animal Care Assistant Kiana Simpson said the bamboo shark is considered “near threatened” in the wild.

“Shark populations overall are declining,” Simpson said. “So to bring the sharks here is kind of to give people, the citizens of Topeka, a way to see sharks and kind of connect with them and kind of erase that fear.”

The “Saving Sharks” exhibit is open every day at the Topeka Zoo from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Follow Topeka Zoo on Facebook and Twitter for more animal updates.