ZOO AND YOU: Black Bears awake and ready for visitors at Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The North American Black Bear exhibit at the Topeka Zoo is open and ready for visitors. The exhibit is home to two 5-year-old bears named Independence and Valor, Indie and Val for short.

The black bears live in a large exhibit on the northeast corner of the Topeka Zoo. Animal Care Supervisor Shanna Simpson said visitors can have a hard time spotting the bears due to the size of the exhibit.

“Make sure you look everywhere, be patient,” Simpson said. “You also need to look up because we do have some trees in the habitat that they like to lay in.”

Although this is a great time to see the bears, Simpson said they aren’t a big fan of the weather in July due to the heat.

“You may see the bears getting ice treats or they may have access to their inside cooler areas and they might go inside,” Simpson said. “You may see a bear in their pool and it’s cute because they sit in their pool like they are in a hot tub.”

Despite the heat, Simpson said this is the best time to see Indie and Val. She said the two bears go in to a type of hibernation and don’t come out of their dens for two to three months during the winter.

The North American Black Bear exhibit is open every day at the Topeka Zoo from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Follow Topeka Zoo on Facebook and Twitter for more animal updates.