ZOO AND YOU: Despite cold, summer camp enrollment heating up

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Despite the frigid temperatures, the Topeka Zoo wants parents to start thinking about summer. The Topeka Zoo offers summer camps for kids and teens in June and July, but spots are filling fast.

There are nine week-long day camps for kids ages 6 to 12 and two 3-week long teen camps. The camps are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Each camp is $150 for Topeka Zoo members and $175 for non-members.

The kids and teen camps in June are full, but there are still spots in July. Click here to enroll.