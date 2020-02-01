ZOO AND YOU: Expert claims sloths aren’t lazy

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Although sloths have become synonymous with laziness, local experts claim some sloths can be quite energetic.

“Two-towed sloths tend to be a little bit bigger, a little bit more active because their diet is a little more varied,” said Joe Maloney, zookeeper at the Topeka Zoo.

Maloney said that sloths are not slow because they are lazy. He said they tend to not move partially because they eat a very low calorie diet.

“This is why their goal is to stay hidden and not move very much,” said Maloney. “They’re not going to out run a predator. Their goal is to stay hidden so a predator doesn’t find them.”

The sloths at the Topeka Zoo are on display in the Rainforest Exhibit every day from 9 am to 5 pm; however, Maloney said they can be difficult to spot. They tend to hang out in the tops of trees or high in the rafters.