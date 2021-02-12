ZOO AND YOU: Families interact with Sunset Zoo animals during online program

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Sunset Zoo is currently closed to the public due to the cold weather. However, families can interact with zoo animals without leaving their homes.

“Call of the Wild” is a weekly virtual program, specifically designed for kids ages 2 to 5. Families can log on to a Zoom call, hear an animal-themed story and experience a close-up encounter with an education animal.

Curator of Education Jared Bixby said the program is designed to be interactive.

“The zoo educator is able to talk about the animal and then they’ll answer questions,” Bixby said. “The kids get to unmute themselves and they get to ask the zoo educator questions and learn whatever they want to about the animals.”

Each program comes with an activity packet that parents can pick up at the zoo.

They include:

Facts about the featured animal for parents to share with their child

Pictures of the featured animal

Themed art activity instructions and supplies

Instructions for a nature-based activity

Pretend play instructions

A recipe for a themed snack craft

Class size is limited, and enrollment is taken on a first come, first serve basis. Each program is $7 for Friends of the Sunset Zoo members and $8 for non-members.

Pre-registration is required. Click here for a schedule and link to register.