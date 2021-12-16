ZOO AND YOU: Giving Tree offers gift ideas for Topeka Zoo animals

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo is asking people to not forget zoo animals when finishing up their holiday shopping. The zoo has set up 24 “Giving Trees” across the Topeka area.

Each giving tree has ornaments with an animal’s name and what they want for Christmas. People can grab a tag from any of the trees, purchase the item listed and bring it to the zoo or leave it with the business.

“Meat baby food is one. This was for Sanjiv. This is dried fruit for Rudy our orangutan,” said Christine Kramer, a docent at the Topeka Zoo. “There’s all kinds of wishes, cereal, dried mealworms. Not everybody’s choice of food but some of our animals love them.”

There are giving trees in the Topeka Zoo Gift Shop, Amused Gallery, Burlingame Animal Hospital, Café Quetzal, Hair Productions, HB Barrel House, Happy Basset Taproom, Hy-Vee, Industrial Maintenance of Topeka, Juli’s, Onyx Wellness, Orchelns, Petco, Premier Farm & Home, PT’s Coffee, Qdoba, Seabrook Apple Market, Tarwater’s, University Vet, Westlake Ace, and Wild Bird House.