ZOO AND YOU: Kansas Ballet performing at Topeka Zoo Saturday and Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo is partnering with the Kansas Ballet for an unique dance experience this weekend. It’s called “Le Carnaval Des Animaux” and is part of the zoo’s “Awaken the Senses” series of events.

The performance includes 14 original dances. Each dance is meant to highlight a different animal at the Topeka Zoo.

Choreographer and Artistic Director Stephanie Heston said this performance is a perfect way to introduce young ones to the art of ballet.

“It is really geared towards children and families,” Heston said. “There will be no talking, so sometimes that throws people off, but we express ourselves through movement and music and costumes.”

The Kansas Ballet will perform inside the Kay’s Garden Event Center at the Topeka Zoo Saturday and Sunday. Showtimes include: