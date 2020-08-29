ZOO AND YOU: Kay’s Garden open for weddings, large events at Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After two years of construction, Kay’s Garden is open at the Topeka Zoo. The $6.6 million project includes a traditional Japanese garden with Koi ponds, bridges, and other landscape and architectural elements.

Along with the lush garden, Kay’s Garden also features a large, contemporary event center. The event space can fit up to 300 people at round tables, but due to the coronavirus pandemic the zoo is only allowing events of 100 people or less.

The event center also includes a dedicated bridal suite with a private garden. Rental Coordinator Jesika Elmquist said they are looking forward to hosting more weddings and large scale fundraisers.

“It’s serene and beautiful,” Elmquist said. “It has a beautiful view from the venue, so it’s a little more I’d say higher class venue than what we usually offer here at the zoo.”

To book an event at the Topeka Zoo, contact Elmquist at jesikae@fotz.org or by calling (785) 783-4264.