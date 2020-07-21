ZOO AND YOU: Lemur family growing at Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The black and white ruffed lemur family at the Topeka Zoo is growing during the pandemic. Baby Avana was born at the end of May and her family is adjusting to life with a newborn.

Zookeeper Joe Hood said Avana is a big deal for the Topeka Zoo.

“It’s our first successful black and white lemur birth here at the zoo so it’s very exciting,” Hood said.

It’s also a bit surprising. Avana’s parents, 13-year-old Cleo and 18-year-old Sorabe are fairly old for lemurs. Hood said it’s been exciting to watch them as parents.

“He comes in and does all the playing,” Hood said. “He’s the lucky one that gets to play with the baby and the mom still has to do a lot of the care. She does the cleaning and the feeding.”

Like human babies, Avana is very active in the morning and gets tired towards the middle of the day. Hood said the best time to see her is when the zoo first opens.

The Black and White Ruffed Lemur exhibit is open every day at the Topeka Zoo from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Follow Topeka Zoo on Facebook and Twitter for more animal updates.