ZOO AND YOU: Looking for something unusual this Valentine’s Day?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you’re tired of the classic roses and chocolates, the Topeka Zoo has something a little more wild for you to give your significant other this Valentine’s Day.
The Topeka chapter of the American Association of Zoo Keepers raises money for animals in the zoo year-round selling art. Animals from tigers to hippos help create one of a kind art pieces that can be bought online through Etsy or in person at the Topeka Zoo.
Zookeeper Kristyn Hayden-Ortega said the organization buys around $8,000 worth of enrichment toys for the animals through this fundraiser each year.