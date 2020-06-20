ZOO AND YOU: Lorikeet Aviary offering people ‘behind the scenes’ look at vocal birds

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Visitors at the Topeka Zoo are getting a chance to go behind the scenes with some of the zoo’s most vocal residents.

The zoo recently reopened the Lorikeet Aviary. The exhibit gives people the chance to walk through a nature setting with more than two dozen rainbow lorikeets flying overhead.

People can watch as zookeepers feed the lorikeets just inches in front of them. Animal Care Assistant Hope Thomas said they love nectar, grapes and cereal.

The Lorikeet Aviary is open every day at the Topeka Zoo from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Follow Topeka Zoo on Facebook and Twitter for more animal updates.