ZOO AND YOU: Lorikeets get ‘up close and personal’ with guests at Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The weather is warming up and that means a flock of birds at the Topeka Zoo are ready to say hello.

The Topeka Zoo is home to 22 rainbow lorikeets, which are talkative, energetic birds that are native to Australia. During the winter, the lorikeets live in the rainforest exhibit. This month, they returned to their regular aviary.

Animal Curator Shanna Simpson said guests can pay one dollar to feed the lorikeets nectar.

“It’s really cool because they land on you,” Simpson said. “They land on your head and your shoulders. It’s a super fun experience.”

Simpson said if guests want to visit the Lorikeet Aviary they are most active in the morning. The Topeka Zoo is open every day from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.