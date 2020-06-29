ZOO AND YOU: More changes coming to “Brew at the Zoo” due to pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo is making more changes to one of its biggest fundraisers due to the coronavirus pandemic. Zoo officials previously announced that the “Brew at the Zoo” fundraiser would be split in to two events to help with social distancing.

The popular event will still include a variety of beers, food trucks and live music. However, Development Manager Shelby Revelle said they have cancelled some aspects of the event, like the mechanical bull and inflatables, because they wouldn’t be safe during the pandemic.

“We aren’t doing the single use glass cups,” Revelle said. “I know that’s a huge perk and a souvenir. We will still give those to everybody as they leave that evening, but it will be single use samplings so we can limit the amount of drinking it and then handing it to a volunteer to pour more beer.”

Revelle said the evening session has been popular and is expected to sell out before the event. On the other hand, she said the afternoon session will have more animal interactions for guests to enjoy.

Brew at the Zoo is scheduled for July 25. The afternoon session will be from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and the evening session will be from 6:00 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will also be a VIP dinner from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Click here to buy tickets.