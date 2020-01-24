ZOO AND YOU: Plant experts keep tropical rain forest exhibit in check

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Plant experts at the Topeka Zoo are working to keep the plants in the tropical rainforest exhibit at bay. The trees in the exhibit are 40 to 50 years old and would grow up to 65 feet tall in the wild.

Horticulturist Rick Knight says they spend four months of the year trimming the exhibit.

“We usually start the Tuesday before Thanksgiving and we work through the week or maybe the week after Valentine’s Day,” said Knight. “If we let them continue to grow they’d be pushing on the dome and we may have to replace the dome if they push too hard.”

Knight says they usually only trim one tree a week. This is so the animals that live in the exhibit are never without a habitat.

The tropical rainforest exhibit is open every day from 9 am to 5 pm at the Topeka Zoo.