ZOO AND YOU: Pronghorn antelope rescue finds new home at Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A rescued pronghorn antelope is finding a new home at the Topeka Zoo. Sassafras is a one and a half year old rescue from western Kansas. She recently joined a herd of two other pronghorns at the Topeka Zoo.

Animal Care Supervisor Shanna Simpson said the transition couldn’t have gone any smoother.

“It’s always stressful when you introduce new animals at the zoo,” Simpson said. “She walked out right to Sage and Senna. They all three looked at each other and then walked off and started eating.”

Simpson said they always have staff nearby if the new animals don’t interact well with their new family, but thankfully the pronghorns got along great. She said bringing in the rescued antelope is what’s best for everyone.

“Typically they are not solitary,” Simpson said. “They can be from time to time, but the fact that we have a group of three here is great because they do live in herds together and family groups.”

Since pronghorns are native to Kansas, Simpson said they don’t mind the cold weather. This means the pronghorns will be on display through the winter months. Their exhibit is located in the north end of the Topeka Zoo.

