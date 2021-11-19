ZOO AND YOU: Real-life reindeer join Topeka Zoo for popular Zoo Lights event

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo is launching its second annual Zoo Lights event Friday. This year, the zoo is hosting a few furry friends for the popular event.

During Zoo Lights, guests can interact with three real-life reindeer. Zoo Director Brendan Wiley said these are “reindeer in training” on loan from the North Pole.

These animals are built for harsh, winter climates. Wiley said they are one of the few animals that are completely covered in fur, even on their noses.

“That dense fur actually makes them really buoyant too,” Wiley said. “Reindeer are actually super good swimmers and that clicking noise that we talk about when they walk helps them hear their herd mates when they are walking through deep snow or in a blizzard.”

Zoo Lights is open at the Topeka Zoo starting Friday night through December 26. The reindeer are being housed on the north side of the zoo. Click here for hours and ticket information.